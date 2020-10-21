1 injured in shooting, carjacking along I-85 in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Anderson County Sheriff’s Office officials said an investigation is underway after a shooting and carjacking along Interstate 85 early Wednesday morning.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies responded to an incident on the side of I-85 near mile marker 32 at around 5 a.m.

When they arrived on-scene, they learned that a person traveling along the interstate stopped to assist what appeared to be a stranded motorist.

When the driver got out of his vehicle, he was shot by an unknown suspect at least once.

The suspect then reportedly took the victim’s vehicle and left the scene.

Sheriff’s Office officials said the victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries.

According to the release, detectives and forensic investigators responded to the scene and an investigation is ongoing.