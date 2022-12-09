ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday night.

Police said they were dispatched around 10:14 p.m. to the 1 block of Granada Street in reference to a gunshot wound.

Upon arrival, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his calf inside his residence.

He was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries according to police.

Officers canvassed the area but were unable to locate a suspect.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should call (828) 252-1110 or send an anonymous tip by texting TIP2APD to 847411.