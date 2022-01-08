1 injured in shooting in Spartanburg Co., sheriff’s office searching for suspect

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect involved in a shooting incident Friday night.

According to the sheriff’s office, at approximately 8:30 p.m. deputies responded to Crest Circle in reference to a shooting after a woman gunshot victim was brought to the hospital by a private vehicle. The victim and two other women told deputies they went to Crest Circle for one of them to collect money she was owed.

A cousin to one of the females appeared between two cars in the parking lot, presented a pistol and started firing, hitting one of the females in the arm and also hitting the vehicle they were in, deputies said. While some deputies were at the hospital with the victims, other deputies were at the incident location and they discovered three spent shell casings.

Officials said those deputies were unable to get anyone to the door, so a search warrant was requested and approved for that apartment. The sheriff’s office SWAT team executed the warrant, but no one was inside.

The sheriff’s office said the victims were able to identify the suspect as 43-year-old Shanesha Necole Gladden. A violent crimes investigator discussed the case with a magistrate judge, who approved warrants on Gladden for three counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The sheriff’s office said the victim’s injury is not life-threatening and Gladden has not been located and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with any information about her location is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1(888) 274-6372.