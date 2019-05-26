News

1 injured in shooting on Anderson Rd. in Greenville Co.

Posted: May 26, 2019 09:46 AM EDT

Updated: May 26, 2019 05:08 PM EDT

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) - One person has been injured in an early morning shooting in Greenville County. 

Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office responded to the Woodstream Apartments located at 2735 Anderson Rd. around 4:20 a.m. Sunday in reference to a shooting.  

A victim was shot at least one time and transported to the hospital, according to deputies. That victim is expected to be okay, deputies said.   

There is no suspect identified at this time and the incident is still being investigated.  

We'll update this story as more information becomes available. 

