1 injured in shooting on Folkstone St. in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has been injured in a shooting in Greenville that happened on Sunday.

Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the shooting after a gunshot victim was located on Folkstone Street.

Deputies received a call at around 1:15 p.m. regarding an altercation between multiple parties. When deputies arrived, they located an adult male suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to the sheriff’s office.

That person was transported to the hospital in stable condition, deputies said.

Deputies have made contact with the alleged shooter, however no charges have been issued at this time.

The investigation is ongoing, we’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.