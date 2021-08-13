1 injured in shooting on Springside Avenue in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has been injured after a shooting in Greenville County.

The incident happened just before 5 a.m. on Friday on Springside Avenue, according to Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded after receiving multiple calls regarding the shooting and when they arrived on scene, they discovered the gunshot victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

They say the victim was transported to the hospital and taken into surgery.

There is no suspect information at this time and investigators request for anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.