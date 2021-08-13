1 injured in shooting on Springside Avenue in Greenville Co.

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has been injured after a shooting in Greenville County.

The incident happened just before 5 a.m. on Friday on Springside Avenue, according to Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded after receiving multiple calls regarding the shooting and when they arrived on scene, they discovered the gunshot victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

They say the victim was transported to the hospital and taken into surgery.

There is no suspect information at this time and investigators request for anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Zip Trips
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store