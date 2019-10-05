1 injured in shooting outside nightclub in Asheville, police investigating

by: WSPA Staff

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police are investigating after one person was shot outside of a nightclub early Saturday morning.

Police say one person was shot at about 2 a.m. on 11 Grove Street outside of Grove House Entertainment Complex.

The victim was transported by EMS to a hospital with serious injuries, police say.

The incident is still under investigation and police are working to identify possible suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Asheville Police at 828-252-1110 or Crimestoppers at 828-255-5050.

We’ll continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

