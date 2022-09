GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was injured in a stabbing in Greenville County.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the incident at Bagwell Circle.

Upon arrival, deputies found a man with at least one stab wound. He was transported to the hospital where he is in stable condition.

Deputies were able to locate and apprehend the suspect.

Their charges are pending at this time.