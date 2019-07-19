1 injured in Woodruff stabbing, police chief says

WOODRUFF S.C. (WSPA) – One person has been stabbed in an incident that happened in Woodruff on Thursday night.

Woodruff Police and Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office deputies are responding to Gateview Circle, according to Woodruff Police Chief Greg Ryan.

The incident happened at about 9:30 p.m., according to Chief Ryan.

There is no word yet on the victim’s condition.

Details are limited at this time. WSPA has a crew en route to the scene.

We’ll continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

Check back for updates.