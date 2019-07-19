Breaking News
Birmingham officer shot multiple times; suspect dead

1 injured in Woodruff stabbing, police chief says

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
police lights generic big crime scene_378910

WOODRUFF S.C. (WSPA) – One person has been stabbed in an incident that happened in Woodruff on Thursday night.

Woodruff Police and Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office deputies are responding to Gateview Circle, according to Woodruff Police Chief Greg Ryan.

The incident happened at about 9:30 p.m., according to Chief Ryan.

There is no word yet on the victim’s condition.

Details are limited at this time. WSPA has a crew en route to the scene.

We’ll continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Racing News
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store