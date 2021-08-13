1 killed, 1 charged in Greenville Co. crash on SC 11

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died and another person has been charged after an early morning crash in Greenville County.

The crash happened at about 2:36 a.m. Friday on SC 11 near Oak Grove Rd., according to SCHP. Troopers say the driver of a 1996 Ford SUV struck a tractor trailer that was attempting to make a U-turn.

The driver of the Ford was transported to the hospital, where they died, according to SCHP. That person’s identity has not yet been released.

A passenger in the Ford was transported to the hospital with injuries. The driver of the tractor trailer was charged with failure to yield right of way, troopers said.