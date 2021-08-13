1 killed, 1 charged in Greenville Co. crash on SC 11

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died and another person has been charged after an early morning crash in Greenville County.

The crash happened at about 2:36 a.m. Friday on SC 11 near Oak Grove Rd., according to SCHP. Troopers say the driver of a 1996 Ford SUV struck a tractor trailer that was attempting to make a U-turn.

The driver of the Ford was transported to the hospital, where they died, according to SCHP. That person’s identity has not yet been released.

A passenger in the Ford was transported to the hospital with injuries. The driver of the tractor trailer was charged with failure to yield right of way, troopers said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Zip Trips
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store