OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was killed and another person was injured during a crash Saturday afternoon in Oconee County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 3:15 p.m. on Richland Road.

Troopers said a 2007 Chevrolet was driving north on Stribling Road when it attempted to turn onto Richland Road when it hit a 1997 Dodge pickup truck.

The driver of the Chevrolet was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger was injured and taken to the hospital. The identity of the driver has not been released.

Troopers said the driver of the Dodge pickup truck was not injured.

This crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.