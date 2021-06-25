1 killed, 1 injured in Greenville Co. crash on Augusta Rd.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died and another is injured after a crash in Greenville County Thursday night.

The crash happened at about 9 p.m. on Augusta Rd., according to SCHP. The driver of a 2005 Infinity was traveling north on Augusta Rd. when they ran off the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver was transported to the hospital, where they died, troopers said. That person’s identity has not yet been released by the coroner’s office.

A 17-year-old passenger in the vehicle was injured and transported to the hospital.

