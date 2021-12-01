1 killed, 2 injured in Anderson Co. crash on Old Williamston Rd.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died and two people are injured after a crash in Anderson County.

The crash happened Tuesday at about 10:10 p.m. on Old Williamston Rd., according to SCHP. The driver of a 2013 Honda sedan was traveling east when they ran off the right side of the road, hitting several mail boxes and then a tree.

The driver died at the scene, troopers said. Their identity has not yet been released. Two passengers were injured and transported to the hospital.

We’ll continue to update this story.

