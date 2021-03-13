1 killed, 2 injured in Greenville Co. crash near East Butler Rd.

by: WSPA staff

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has been killed and two others are injured after a crash in Greenville County.

The crash happened at about 10:40 p.m. Friday on Fowler Circle near East Butler Road, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the vehicle went off the left side of the road, struck a culvert and overturned.

One person died at the scene. That person has not yet been identified by the coroner’s office.

Two passengers were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, troopers said.

We’ll continue to update this story. Check back for updates.

