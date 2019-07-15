1 killed, 2 Union women hurt in suspected DUI crash

YORK Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Troopers say one person was killed and two Union women seriously hurt when a driver crashed into their vehicle.

The head-on crash happened 3:30 p.m. Sunday near Rock Hill, said S.C. Highway Patrol Joe Hovis.

Tyler Cummings, 25, of Rock Hill was driving a pickup truck when he crossed the center line of a highway and crashed head on into a 2007 Honda with five people inside, Hovis said.

A 54-year-old Union woman was driving the Honda.

Troopers say she and a 26-year-old passenger were trapped in the wreckage. Both women were taken to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte for treatment of their injuries.

Hovis said a 4-month-old and 3-year-old were also in the Honda. Neither child was reportedly hurt.

A fourth passenger wasn’t wearing a seat belt and reportedly died at the scene of the crash. Their name has not been released.

Cummings is charged with felony DUI resulting in death and two counts of felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury, Hovis said.

Cummings remains booked in the York County jail without bond.

