1 killed during crash on Big Creek Rd near Belton

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was killed Wednesday night during a single-vehicle crash in Anderson County.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at about 10:05 p.m. on Big Creek Road near Highway 20.

Troopers said the driver was headed north on Big Creek Road when they went through a stop sign at Highway 20, ran off of the roadway and overturned.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt was was thrown from the vehicle, troopers said. The driver died at the scene.

