1  of  16
Closings and Delays
Abner Creek Baptist Church - Greer Anderson County DSN Board ADP Bethel United Methodist - Spartanburg City View First Baptist Church Clemson Episcopal Day School Clinton First Pentecostal Holiness Church Colonial Hills Baptist Church - Taylors Ebenezer Welcome Baptist Church - Landrum,SC Forestville Baptist Church-Greenville Gramling United Methodist Church Immanuel Lutheran Church Indian Hill Baptist Church-Gaffney,SC Sandy Springs Baptist Church Spartanburg Regional Heart Wellness Program WNC Edutech Zoar United Methodist Church

1 killed during crash on Big Creek Rd near Belton

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was killed Wednesday night during a single-vehicle crash in Anderson County.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at about 10:05 p.m. on Big Creek Road near Highway 20.

Troopers said the driver was headed north on Big Creek Road when they went through a stop sign at Highway 20, ran off of the roadway and overturned.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt was was thrown from the vehicle, troopers said. The driver died at the scene.

We will update this story as information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store