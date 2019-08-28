1 killed during crash on Corinth Road in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was killed during a single-vehicle crash in Cherokee County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver was heading west on Corinth Road in a 1999 Toyota Sedan at about 3:10 p.m. when they traveled off of the side of the roadway and crashed into a tree.

The driver was fatally injured and was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

The coroner’s office has not released the identity of the driver.

The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office and SCHP will continue to investigate the crash.

We will update this story as information becomes available.