ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A lady was killed during a crash Friday afternoon in Anderson County.

The Anderson Count Coroner’s Office said Barbara Gray, 58, of Anderson, was driving west on E. Roosevelt Drive at about 12:30 p.m. when another driver crashed into her vehicle, while she was attempting to cross South Murray Avenue.

Gray was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the coroner’s office.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the coroner’s office will continue to investigate.