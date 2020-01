SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was killed early Sunday morning during a single-vehicle crash on SC 215.

The driver of a 2014 Dodge pickup truck was traveling east on SC 215 at about 4:20 a.m., according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The driver went off of the left side of the roadway and crash into a sign and a tree.

Troopers said the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

We will update this story as information becomes available.