1 killed during house fire in Waynesville

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Emergency crews responded Sunday afternoon to a house fire that left one person dead.

According to a press release from the Waynesville Police Department, crews responded at about 1:15 p.m. to a home on Ross Street.

Police said four people, including a baby, were inside of the home when it caught of fire.

When Waynesville Fire Department arrived on scene, they worked to locate and rescue the individuals.

Firefighters performed lifesaving measures on two of the people and they were then taken to Haywood Regional Medical Center for their injuries, according to the release.

Marguerite Nachele Forney, 39, died from her injuries.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. According to the release, the fire did not appear to be suspicious.

Emergency crews will continue to investigate.