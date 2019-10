SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman died Thursday afternoon following a crash near New Cut Road in Spartanburg County.

The South Carolina Coroner’s Office said the crash happened at the intersection of New Cut Road and Campground Road.

Omeka Lashaun Mays, 43, of Woodruff, was taken to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center, where she passed away just after 3 p.m.

South Carolina Highway Patrol and the coroner’s office will continue to investigate.