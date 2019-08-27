1 killed in crash on I-385 northbound in Simpsonville

SIMPSONVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Coroner’s Office officials confirmed one person died in a crash on Interstate 385 Tuesday morning.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on I-385 northbound at around 8:30 a.m. at Exit 60, Interstate 185 and Highway 276 in Simpsonville.

Highway Patrol Trooper Joe Hovis said a 2010 Honda was traveling north on I-385 when the vehicle went off the left side of the road, hit the median wall and overturned.

The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt and who was ejected during the crash, died at the scene, Hovis said.

Two right lanes of the road were closed following the crash.

This is a developing story.

