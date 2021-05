GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — One person died following a crash on West Georgia Road Sunday morning around 5:33 am.

According to Highway Patrol, the driver was traveling south on West Georgia Road about five miles west of Simpsonville when they left the roadway, struck a guardrail and overturned.

Highway Patrol said the driver died at the scene of the crash.

The identity of the driver is unknown at this time.