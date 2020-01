TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was killed Thursday morning in a fire at a duplex.

According to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office, the fire happened at about 4:30 a.m. on Old Buncombe Road.

Travelers Rest, North Greenville and Duncan Chapel fire departments responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

We will update this story as information becomes available.