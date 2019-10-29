Deputies on scene of deadly shooting in Iva

Deputies on the scene of a shooting investigation (WSPA).

IVA, S.C. (WSPA) — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in Iva.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a shooting around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday on Riddle Road near Sexton Gin Road.

Deputies found a victim shot at least once.

The sheriff’s office said the victim died and the shooting remains under investigation.

7News crew on the scene said Riddle Road was blocked as of 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The victim’s name has not been released at this time.

Deputies have announced no arrests or suspects in the shooting.

Check back for updates on this developing story.



