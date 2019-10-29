Deputies on scene of deadly shooting in Iva

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Deputies on the scene of a shooting investigation (WSPA).

IVA, S.C. (WSPA) — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in Iva.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a shooting around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday on Riddle Road near Sexton Gin Road.

Deputies found a victim shot at least once. 

The sheriff’s office said the victim died and the shooting remains under investigation.

7News crew on the scene said Riddle Road was blocked as of 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The victim’s name has not been released at this time. 

Deputies have announced no arrests or suspects in the shooting.

Check back for updates on this developing story.


Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Win HVAC
Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories