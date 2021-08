GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died after an early morning crash in Greenville County.

The crash happened at the intersection of White Horse Rd. near West Marion Rd. at about 1:45 a.m. Monday, according to Greenville County Coroner’s Office. It involved two vehicles.

The passenger of one vehicle died at the scene, the coroner said. That person’s identity has not yet been released.

The crash remains under investigation by the coroner’s officer and SCHP.