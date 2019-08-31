1 killed in Greenville Co. hit-and-run involving mopeds

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died after a hit-and-run in Greenville County.

The incident happened at Hwy 291 and Hicks Rd. at about 2 a.m. Saturday.

Both mopeds involved were traveling north on Hwy 291 when one moped struck the other, troopers said.

One person on the moped that was struck died and a second occupant was injured. That person was transported to Greenville Memorial Hospital.

The deceased person’s identity has not yet been released.

Information concerning the second moped is unknown at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the SC Highway Patrol at 864-241-1000.

