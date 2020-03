LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist was killed Sunday evening on Highway 49 in Laurens County.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at about 7:35 p.m.

Troopers said the driver of a 2003 Honda was headed north on Highway 49. The driver turned left onto Curry Road and was hit by the driver of a 2018 Harley Davidson.

The motorcyclist died at the scene, troopers said.

SCHP and the Laurens County Coroner’s Office will continue to investigate.