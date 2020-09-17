1 killed in Spartanburg Co. crash on I-85

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died after a crash on I-85 Southbound in Spartanburg County that happened Thursday afternoon.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened near mile marker 63 at about 1:36 p.m.

A tractor trailer was traveling on I-85 in slowing traffic when the driver of a 2000 Echo rear ended it, troopers said.

The driver of the Echo died at the scene. That person’s identity has not yet been released by the coroner’s office.

No other injuries were reported.

All lanes have reopened. We’ll continue to update this story.