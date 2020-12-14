1 of 2 escaped Tennessee prison inmates found in Florida

This photo provided by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation shows Robert Brown. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Brown and Christopher Osteen escaped Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 from Northwest Correctional Complex in Lake County, Tennessee. The inmates are considered armed and dangerous. (Tennessee Bureau of Investigation via AP)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say one of two inmates who escaped a northwest Tennessee prison has been found in Florida.

The Tennessee Department of Correction says law enforcement officers arrested Robert Brown on Sunday. They found a pickup truck that he and Christopher Osteen had stolen after escaping Friday from Northwest Correctional Complex in Lake County, Tennessee. Osteen has not been found, and a search for him continues.

Authorities say the escapees kidnapped a Kentucky highway employee and took his truck after their escape. They also are accused of stealing a different truck from a resident of Henry County, Tennessee.

That truck was found Sunday.