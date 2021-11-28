1 person dead on Harrison Bridge Rd. in Simpsonville, coroner says

(Source: 7NEWS)

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has confirmed there is one person dead on Harrison Bridge Road in Simpsonville.

The person was declared dead on the scene, according to the coroner’s office.

7NEWS said Fountain Inn Police Department, Greenville County Forensics, Fountain Inn Fire Department and Greenville County Emergency Services are responding.

The incident happened at the Quik Trip, according to 7NEWS.

This is breaking news. Stay with 7NEWS as we continue to update.

