SENECA, S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said one person has died after a shooting near Seneca.

According to the OCCO, 911 received a call at 1:11 a.m. on Oct. 26 reporting a shooting on Singing Pines Road.

The OCCO has identified the victim as Aaron Parriah Putnam, 48.

The OCCO said Putnam died at the scene.

This death is being investigated by the Oconee County Sheriff’s Department.

