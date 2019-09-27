1 person hurt in crash involving sheriff’s office patrol vehicle in Greenville Co.

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Crash generic_1519946542531.jpg_35589350_ver1.0_640_360 (1)_1556790733413.jpg.jpg

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina Highway Patrol officials said one person was injured in a crash involving a Greenville County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle on Old Augusta Road Friday morning.

According to highway patrol, the sheriff’s office vehicle — a 2013 Ford — was traveling south on Old Augusta Road was turning left onto private property and was hit by a 2007 BMW traveling north on Old Augusta Road.

The driver of the BMW was taken to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The driver of the sheriff’s office vehicle was cited for failure to yield right of way.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Win Clemson Tickets
Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store