1 person hurt in crash involving sheriff’s office patrol vehicle in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina Highway Patrol officials said one person was injured in a crash involving a Greenville County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle on Old Augusta Road Friday morning.

According to highway patrol, the sheriff’s office vehicle — a 2013 Ford — was traveling south on Old Augusta Road was turning left onto private property and was hit by a 2007 BMW traveling north on Old Augusta Road.

The driver of the BMW was taken to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The driver of the sheriff’s office vehicle was cited for failure to yield right of way.