1 person hurt in shooting at Hazelwood Ct. apartments in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, SC (WSPA) – Greenwood Police Department officials are asking for the public’s help in finding the person responsible for a shooting at an apartment complex on Christmas Eve.

According to the police department’s Facebook page, officers responded to Hazelwood Court apartments following a shots fired call.

When they arrived on-scene, officers found one person had been hit by gunfire, along with multiple apartments.

Police said the person injured in the shooting was hit in the arm and their injuries were not life-threatening.

“Detectives have gotten some information about what took place, but if you have any information about who might have committed this shooting, you are urged to call and speak with us,” police said in the post.