1 person killed after 3-vehicle crash on SC 290 near Duncan

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers said one person died following a three-vehicle crash near Duncan Monday morning.

According to Trooper Joe Hovis, the crash happened at around 8:30 a.m. on SC 290, approximately two miles west of Duncan.

A 2012 Chevrolet sedan was traveling west on SC 290 and a 2005 Toyota sedan was traveling south, and was crossing SC 290 when it was hit by the Chevrolet.

The Toyota then hit a 2013 Mazda SUV that was stopped in traffic facing east on SC 290.

Hovis said the driver of the Toyota passed away at the scene.

The driver of the Chevrolet was charged with disregarding a traffic control device.