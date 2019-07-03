1 person possibly exposed to rabid stray cat in York Co., DHEC says

YORK COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is reporting that one person in York County has possibly been exposed to rabies by a stray cat.

According to a SCDHEC news release, the potential exposure took place on June 28 when the victim was attacked by a stray cat on their property in Sharon, SC. The cat, described as a black and white domestic short-haired cat, later tested positive for the disease on July 2.

The stray cat with rabies is the first animal in York County to test positive for rabies in 2019 and there have been 74 cases of rabid animals statewide this year.

“Rabies is usually transmitted through a bite which allows saliva from an infected animal to be introduced into the body of a person or another animal, however, saliva or neural tissue contact with open wounds or areas such as the eyes, nose, or mouth could also potentially transmit rabies,” David Vaughan, Director of DHEC’s Onsite Wastewater, Rabies Prevention, and Enforcement Division, said.

If you believe you, a family member or a pet came in contact with the stray cat, or another animal that potentially has rabies, is asked to call DHEC’s Environmental Affairs Rock Hill Office at 864-909-7377.

If you believe you have been exposed, SCDHEC officials advise that you immediately wash any part of your body that may have come into contact with saliva or neural tissue with soap and water, and then seek medical attention.

To report a bite or an exposure on holidays or outside of normal business hours, call DHEC’s after-hours service number at 888-847-0902.

For more information on rabies, visit www.scdhec.gov/rabies or www.cdc.gov/rabies.