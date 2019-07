GREENWOOD CO., SC (WSPA) – One person was injured after a shooting at a club Tuesday night in Greenwood County.

According to the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened at the H2O UltraLounge on Highway 72.

Deputies say the victim was taken by a personal vehicle to Self Regional Hospital. There’s no word on their condition at this time.

The Sheriff’s Office said there are no suspects in custody at this time but investigators are still on scene.