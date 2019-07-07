1 person shot in leg in Anderson Co., deputies investigating

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Anderson Co. Sheriff's Office respond to Spinx gas station on Highway 28 Bypass for a gunshot victim, Sunday, July 7, 2019

Anderson Co. Sheriff’s Office respond to Spinx gas station on Highway 28 Bypass for a gunshot victim, Sunday, July 7, 2019 (WSPA Photo)

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies are investigating after a person was shot in the leg in Anderson County, Sunday afternoon.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, the person showed up to a gas station on Highway 28 Bypass with a gunshot wound and called law enforcement.

Deputies have not yet determined where the shooting took place.

According to a 7News crew at the scene, EMS and deputies were seen at the Spinx gas station at the corner of Highway 28 Bypass and Highway 24 near Anderson.

The victim’s condition is not known at this time.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

