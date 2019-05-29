1 person shot outside home in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Deputies say one person was shot outside of a Greenville County home.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday on Ledford Drive, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say a vehicle stopped in front of a home when a man in a red shirt got out and shot someone outside of the home.

Deputies say the victim was shot at least once.

As of Wednesday morning, the victim was reportedly in stable condition. 

No suspects or arrests have been announced in the shooting. 

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

