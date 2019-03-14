1 person stabbed in Lowe's parking lot near Seneca

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

OCONEE CO., SC (WSPA) - One person has been stabbed in the parking lot of a Lowe's store near Seneca, Wednesday night.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the store at Bi-Lo Plaza just west of Seneca shortly before 7:30pm.

Deputies say one person was stabbed multiple times and airlifted to the hospital for treatment.

A suspect is being questioned at this time, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators believe both the victim and suspect were homeless.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.