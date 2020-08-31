1 person stabbed on Patton Ave in Asheville, police investigating

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials are asking for the public’s help in investigating a stabbing that happened Saturday night in the city.

According to a news release, officers responded to the 600 block of Patton Avenue at around 9:15 p.m. after receiving a report of a person suffering from a gunshot wound.

When they arrived on-scene, officers located the victim who was suffering from a stab wound.

The victim told police they were stabbed after an argument in the parking lot of Boost Mobile.

Police said the victim was then taken to Mission Hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Asheville Police at 828-252-1110.

