1 person treated for minor injuries after car crashes into Greenville restaurant

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Greenville Police Department officials said one person was treated for minor injuries after their car crashed into a restaurant on Pelham Road Thursday morning.

According to a police department news release, the driver of the vehicle reportedly lost control of the car and drove through the storefront of Asian Delight Hibachi and Sushi, located at 215 Pelham Road, at around 11 a.m.

When officers arrived on-scene, they found the Honda Accord inside the restaurant.

Greenville City firefighters pulled one person from the Accord and they were treated for minor injuries by EMS.

No other injuries were reported.