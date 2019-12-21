1 pet dead, 2 others rescued in overnight Easley fire

EASLEY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Easley Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire overnight, where three animals were trapped inside.

The incident happened at a mobile home on West D Avenue, according to the American Red Cross.

Fire crews extinguished the fire within five minutes and say the occupant who was home made it to safety. But three animals were trapped inside.

They located the three animals and started life saving measures.

Two animals were rescued and revived, officials said. One pet did not survive despite the efforts of responders and consultation with a local area veterinarian.

There were no working smoke alarms or fire suppression system inside the structure, according to Easley Fire Chief Butch Womack.



“It is unfortunate this family suffered damage to their home and lost a pet,” Chief Womack said. “This fire could have been much worse were it not for the occupant’s quick reaction to call 911 and the efforts of all responders. I am proud of the response community in Easley and how we all come together for a common goal.”



The Easley Police Department, Pickens County EMS and Combined Utilities all responded to the incident.

There were no civilian or firefighter injuries.

At this time, the fire has been ruled accidental.