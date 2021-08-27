1 positive case of West Nile virus in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg County Government announced they were notified by SC DHEC that there is one positive case of West Nile virus in the Duncan area Friday.

Officials said they will begin spraying for mosquitoes on Monday within a one mile radius of the confirm case.

Some roads in that one mile radius include Duncan Reidville Road, Berry Shoals Road, Dobson Road and part of I-85 heading toward Greenville.

According to Spartanburg County Government’s Facebook page, beekeepers need to prepare because the spray can kill beehives.

