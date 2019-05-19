News

1 rescued from French Broad River in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) - One person was rescued from the French Broad River in Asheville, Sunday afternoon.

The rescue happened on the river near Interstate 26 shortly before 3:00pm.

One person was rescued and taken to the hospital for evaluation, according to the Asheville Fire Department.

Firefighters closed one lane of I-26 during the rescue.

