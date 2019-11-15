1 rescued from ledge at popular Upstate waterfall

Walhalla City Fire Department, Oconee County fire personnel and Walhalla Police Department responded to person stranded at waterfalls at Stumphouse Park (Courtesy: Walhalla City Fire Department).

OCONEE Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Firefighters rescued a person who became stranded at Issaqueena Falls.

Walhalla City Fire Department said in a release that crews responded Thursday to Stumphouse Tunnel Park.

Firefighters built a small rope rescue system to get the person stranded off a ledge back to the trail.

No one was reportedly hurt.

The 100-foot waterfall is one of the most popular in Oconee County, according to the S.C. Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism.

Walhalla Fire Department reminds people to “please be aware of your abilities and limits before trekking off the beaten path. Appropriate footwear and hiking equipment is necessary for some outings in our area.”



