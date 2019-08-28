1 shot, 1 in custody following attempted repossession in Gaffney

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – One man injured and another was taken into custody following a shooting in Gaffney.

Gaffney Police Chief Chris Skinner said the shooting happened at about 7 p.m. on Beltline Road.

Skinner said a man was attempting to repossess a tractor trailer truck when he was shot following a brief argument.

The victim was taken to Spartanburg Medical Center. Skinner did not know the man’s condition.

The suspect, Russell J. Smith, 31, left the scene, but was later arrested in Cleveland County, N.C.

Skinner said Smith will be charged with attempted murder.