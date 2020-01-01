1 shot after attempted robbery on S. Calhoun St. in Greenville

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Greenville Police Department officials said one person was shot during an attempted robbery Wednesday.

According to a Sgt. Johnathan Bragg, the police department received a call about a gunshot victim on South Calhoun Street at around 12:05 p.m.

When officers arrived on-scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

The victim was reportedly in his garage when the suspect, a man, came into the garage and asked for money.

Police said the victim refused to give the man money and the man shot the victim before leaving the scene.

The victim’s injuries appear to be non life-threatening.

