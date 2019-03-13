Man shot at Fairview Gardens Apts. in Anderson, police say

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ANDERSON Co., S.C. (WSPA) - Anderson Police Department officials said a man was injured in a shooting at an apartment complex on Williamston Road early Wednesday morning.

According to Capt. Mike Aikens, the victim, an 18-year-old man, was shot once in his back at Fairview Gardens Apartments just before 1 a.m.

Aikens said his injuries are non life-threatening.

The shooting remains under investigation at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Anderson Police Department at 864-231-2272 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (274-6372).