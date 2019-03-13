News

Man shot at Fairview Gardens Apts. in Anderson, police say

By:

Posted: Mar 13, 2019 06:33 AM EDT

Updated: Mar 13, 2019 10:11 AM EDT

ANDERSON Co., S.C. (WSPA) - Anderson Police Department officials said a man was injured in a shooting at an apartment complex on Williamston Road early Wednesday morning.

According to Capt. Mike Aikens, the victim, an 18-year-old man, was shot once in his back at Fairview Gardens Apartments just before 1 a.m.

Aikens said his injuries are non life-threatening.

The shooting remains under investigation at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Anderson Police Department at 864-231-2272 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (274-6372).

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Women's History

Top Stories

More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

basketball madness bracket contest
Color Your Weather
Celebrating Women
Racing News
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Latest News

Video Center