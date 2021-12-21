1 shot at Greenwood apartment complex

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has been shot at a Greenwood apartment complex.

At about 11:15 p.m. Monday, Greenwood Police officers responded to Twin Oaks Apartments on Holman Street to investigate a report of shots being fired. When officers arrived, they provided assistance to a male victim who was shot in the pelvis, police said.

EMS responded to provide aid and transport the victim to the hospital for treatment. Patrol officers and detectives began combing the area and speaking with residents.

What they found was that multiple shots had been fired, striking several parked cars and more than one apartment, police said. Detectives ae continuing to investigate.

They say the victim refuses to cooperate with police to determine who was involved. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact detectives at (864) 942-8407. You can also submit online tips at our website or message us on Facebook.